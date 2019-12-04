Colts' Marlon Mack: Chance to face Buccaneers
Coach Frank Reich said Wednesday that Mack (hand) will practice and has "a chance" to return Week 14 against the Buccaneers, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Mack is nursing a broken right hand suffered Week 12 versus the Jaguars. He's resumed practicing for the first time since sustaining the injury and appears to be trending toward a "limited" designation on Wednesday's injury report. The third-year pro will have two more chances to prove in practice that he's healthy enough to suit up versus Tampa Bay on Sunday. If he were forced to miss any more time, Jordan Wilkins, Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Williams would be in line to share Indianapolis' backfield reps again.
