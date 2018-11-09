Mack (foot) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing fully Friday.

Since returning to action in Week 6 following a hamstring issue, Mack has seen his workload and production increase in each of the Colts' three contests since then. This weekend, he'll look to build off his 25-carry/132 rushing yards/two-TD effort against the Raiders in Week 8. He'll do so while facing a Jacksonville squad that has dropped four straight games and is allowing an average of 123.3 yards on the ground to date.