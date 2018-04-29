While Mack would appear to be the clear starter at running back after the Colts failed to select a running back early in the draft, head coach Frank Reich said he's open to utilizing multiple backs, the Indianapolis Star reports. "I'm very comfortable with the running back-by-committee," said Reich. "I'm very comfortable with (competition)."

Indianapolis selected two running backs in the draft with Nyhelm Hines taken in the fourth round and Jordan Wilkins taken in the fifth round. Mack should be the clear leader for the starting job and Indy's lack of signing a veteran free agent or spending a high draft pick on a running back is good news for his fantasy value and we may not want to read too much into Reich's statement. Still, Mack will need to prove he can be the starter and get the bulk of playing time in training camp.