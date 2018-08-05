Colts' Marlon Mack: Colts owner forecasts star season
Colts owner Jim Irsay said Mack could be a star in Indy's offense this season. "Depends on how many times you want to feed him the ball,16-20 touches on the ground (a game) and I could see him approaching 1,500 yards (for the season). I really could," Irsay told the Indianapolis Star. "He is just better than you think he is every time you watch him."
Take this with a grain of salt as Irsay has been prone to having a rosy outlook for his team and players. However, his praise of Mack may be reflected in the coaching staff's opinion of his talent. While the coaching staff has talked of a committee approach at running back and Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines could figure into the mix, Mack could command a greater share of touches with some early success this season.
