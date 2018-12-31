Colts' Marlon Mack: Continues scoring streak
Mack rushed 25 times for 119 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-17 win over Tennessee. He lost a yard on three receptions (three targets).
Mack may be second to only Andrew Luck in terms of being grateful for the Colts' new and improved offensive line this season. The second-year back was finding big running lanes against the Titans' usually-solid run defense. This was Mack's fourth game of 100-plus yards and at least one touchdown this season. It's no coincidence that he averaged 24 carries in those four monster games, compared to 11 carries per game in the rest. Mack is proving to be the back in Indianapolis with the most talent, a revelation that should make him another value next year. As for this season, he will take on a Texans team in the wild-card round Saturday that ranked fourth against the run this season.
