Colts' Marlon Mack: Continues to practice Thursday
Mack (hamstring) remained limited at practice Thursday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
With back-to-back limited practice sessions under Mack's belt this week, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis indicates that "things are pointing" in the direction of the running back returning to action Sunday against the Texans. In such a scenario, we'd expect the Colts to employ a committee backfield in Week 4, as they did in Week 2 against Washington, when Mack last played. In that contest Mack started and logged 10 carries for 34 yards, while Jordan Wilkins recorded 10 carries for 61 yards and Nyheim Hines ran four times for seven yards and a TD.
