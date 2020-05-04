Play

Colts' Marlon Mack: Could still have role

Coach Frank Reich envisions Mack and Jonathan Taylor as a "one-two punch" in the backfield, ESPN.com's Mike Wells reports.

Taylor's combination of talent and draft capital makes him the favorite to emerge with the lead role sooner than later, though custom dictates that it'll be Mack getting the first snap with the starting offense once the Colts are able to practice. Reich believes the two backs will complement each other, pointing to Mack's vision, acceleration and comfort level running outside zone, while Taylor earns praise for his size, speed and explosiveness. The idea of splitting work isn't unreasonable, but it becomes a real crunch with passing-down specialist Nyheim Hines also getting regular snaps. While the Colt seemingly still have a plan for Mack in the final year of his rookie contract, it won't come as any surprise if his role is eventually minimized.

