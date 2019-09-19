Mack (calf) did not appear to be practicing Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Mack was listed as non-participant in what was described as an up-tempo walk-through Wednesday, so it's not especially surprising that he's not an active participant in the team's regular practice session Thursday. What's he's able to do Friday will therefore be telling with regard to his Week 3 status, though Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star noted Wednesday that Mack is downplaying his calf injury.