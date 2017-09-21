Colts' Marlon Mack: Doesn't practice Thursday
Mack (shoulder) did not practice Thursday, the Colts' official site reports.
Mack was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, so the downgrade Thursday is notable. We'll revisit his status Friday, but so far the fourth-rounder's fantasy results have been spotty, as Mack has turned 16 carries over two games into 21 yards and a TD. He's also caught two passes for 32 yards.
More News
-
Colts' Marlon Mack: Limited Wednesday•
-
Colts' Marlon Mack: Smaller role in Week 2•
-
Colts' Marlon Mack: Scores touchdown in regular-season debut•
-
Colts' Marlon Mack: Mixed bag in second preseason game•
-
Colts' Marlon Mack: Impressive in preseason debut•
-
Colts' Marlon Mack: Getting more second-team work•
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...