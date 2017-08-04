Mack drew considerable praise from coach Chuck Pagano for his performance through training camp thus far, Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star reports. Speaking on Mack, Pagano said, "He jumps off the tape. He's popping out here. He's a talented guy."

Mack's athleticism and vision were also mentioned by Pagano, who has come away impressed by the fourth-rounder's toughness in pass protection as well. The latter trait could lend itself to some nice third-down work for Mack, but if he continues to excel in camp, he could move his way up the Colts' depth chart. The South Florida product currently resides behind Frank Gore, Robert Turbin and Josh Ferguson, but as a slashing, big-play threat, it'll be interesting to see if he garners more opportunities over the course of the preseason.