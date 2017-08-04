Colts' Marlon Mack: Draws praise from coach
Mack drew considerable praise from coach Chuck Pagano for his performance through training camp thus far, Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star reports. Speaking on Mack, Pagano said, "He jumps off the tape. He's popping out here. He's a talented guy."
Mack's athleticism and vision were also mentioned by Pagano, who has come away impressed by the fourth-rounder's toughness in pass protection as well. The latter trait could lend itself to some nice third-down work for Mack, but if he continues to excel in camp, he could move his way up the Colts' depth chart. The South Florida product currently resides behind Frank Gore, Robert Turbin and Josh Ferguson, but as a slashing, big-play threat, it'll be interesting to see if he garners more opportunities over the course of the preseason.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...