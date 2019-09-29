Play

Colts' Marlon Mack: Exits game with ankle injury

Mack was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with an ankle injury, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Prior to his exit from the game, Mack had logged 11 carries for 39 yards. In his absence, Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines are next up for the Colts' backfield touches.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories