Colts' Marlon Mack: Exits with hamstring injury
Mack left Thursday's preseason game against Seattle with a hamstring injury, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Mack limped off the field grabbing the back of his leg during the first quarter, so it looks like it could be more than a minor ailment.
