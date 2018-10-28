Colts' Marlon Mack: Expected to play Sunday
Mack (ankle), who is listed as questionable on the official injury report, will play in Sunday's game against the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Mack came out of the Oct. 21 win over the Bills with a sprained ankle, which limited his activity in practices Wednesday and Thursday. He returned to full participation Friday and didn't suffer any apparent setbacks in that session, leaving the Colts optimistic he'll be ready to head their backfield in Week 8. While this report adds to the notion that he will play, double check that he is active before the 4:05 pm ET kickoff.
