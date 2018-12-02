Mack (concussion) is expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mack returned pretty quickly from a concussion he suffered in a Week 12 win over the Dolphins. He was able to get on the practice field Thursday as a full participant and practiced again Friday. Mack looks ready to go for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. EST kickoff against the Jaguars' 16th-ranked run defense that allowed 167 yards and 4.8 YPC in a Week 12 loss to the Bills.