Colts' Marlon Mack: Expected to play

Though Mack (ankle) is listed as a game-time decision, Fox's Jay Glazer said on the Sunday morning pregame show that Mack is "good to go."

That hopefully can quell the nervous Mack owners who have to make an early decision about him for a Sunday night game.

