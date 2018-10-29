Colts' Marlon Mack: Explodes for 132 rushing yards, two scores
Mack (ankle) rushed 25 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns while catching two of four targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 42-28 win over the Raiders.
Mack has played like a bonafide RB1 over the past two weeks, racking up 258 yards and three scores on the ground along with another touchdown as a receiver. His two rushing scores in this one both came in the fourth quarter, from four yards and one yard, respectively. Mack should earn lineup consideration in all formats following his Week 9 bye.
