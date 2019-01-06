Mack rushed 24 times for 148 yards and one touchdown while catching two of three targets for six yards in Saturday's playoff win over the Texans.

Mack put forth his highest yardage total of the season against a Houston defense that had yet to allow a 100-yard rusher through 16 games. The 22-year-old has reached the century mark in three of the last four games and has a 5.0 YPC in that stretch. The Colts built a 21-0 lead in the first half and rode Mack in the second half to help cruise to the 21-7 win. The second-year running back has a matchup at Kansas City in the divisional round next week against a defense that allowed 132.1 rushing yards per game and a 5.0 YPC in the regular season.