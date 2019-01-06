Colts' Marlon Mack: Explodes for 148 yards
Mack rushed 24 times for 148 yards and one touchdown while catching two of three targets for six yards in Saturday's playoff win over the Texans.
Mack put forth his highest yardage total of the season against a Houston defense that had yet to allow a 100-yard rusher through 16 games. The 22-year-old has reached the century mark in three of the last four games and has a 5.0 YPC in that stretch. The Colts built a 21-0 lead in the first half and rode Mack in the second half to help cruise to the 21-7 win. The second-year running back has a matchup at Kansas City in the divisional round next week against a defense that allowed 132.1 rushing yards per game and a 5.0 YPC in the regular season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...