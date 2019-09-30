Colts' Marlon Mack: Felt like he could have returned
Mack felt like he could have returned from his ankle injury Sunday against the Raiders but was held out by the coaching staff, Joel A. Erickson of IndyStar reports.
While players are notoriously bullish on their chances of playing through injuries, this news nonetheless bodes well for Mack's chances of suiting up against the Chiefs in Week 5. The Colts were behind throughout and thus barely ran the ball after Mack's exit, which could have played a role in the coaching staff's decision to keep him out.
