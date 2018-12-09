Mack rushed 14 times for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 win over Houston.

Mack had a tough day all around and was unable to catch his lone target. However, he got the Colts on the board with a four-yard rush for a touchdown in the second quarter. After back-to-back 100-yard efforts with scores in Weeks 8 and 9, the South Florida product has surpassed 35 rushing yards just twice in five games since. He'll try to reverse that trend at home Week 15 against Dallas.

