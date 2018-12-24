Mack rushed 12 times for 34 yards and touchdown while catching one of three targets for four yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Giants.

This had to qualify as a disappointment for Mack coming off a career-high rushing effort the week prior against Dallas. Unfortunately, it seems like the norm recently for the 22-year-old, who now has run for 34 yards or less in three of his last four games. With four scores in the last three weeks, however, he'll be a touchdown-dependent play on the road against the Titans' in Week 17.