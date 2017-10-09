Mack carried nine times for 91 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-23 win over the 49ers. He also caught one pass for an additional two yards.

Mack ripped off multiple big gains in this one, including a nifty 22-yard run to paydirt in the third quarter. The rookie didn't get the ball once over the previous two weeks, but he made the most of his first taste of double-digit touches by easily out-gaining Frank Gore in this one. The latter still recorded 17 touches of his own and was more effective in the passing game, meaning Mack should continue to work under him, though he could get some additional attention after this breakout performance. A matchup with the Titans is next for the rookie.