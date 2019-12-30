Play

Colts' Marlon Mack: Finishes season on strong note

Mack rushed 15 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-20 loss to Jacksonville.

Mack was the lone bright spot for the Colts from a fantasy perspective, providing the only two offensive touchdowns the team could muster against the Jaguars' defense. The 23-year-old was able to eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the first time in his career, proving that last year's modest breakout (908 yards and nine touchdowns over 12 games) was no fluke. He didn't provide much in terms of receiving (14 receptions for 82 yards ), ceding most of that work to Nyheim Hines. Mack is in line to remain Indianapolis' early-down back next season -- although his $735,000 salary could create a potential holdout -- a situation that makes him an excellent fantasy option in non-PPR formats.

