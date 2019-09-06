Mack's main personal goals for the season are to stay healthy and reach 1,000 yards rushing, Jim Ayello of The Indianapolis Star reports. "I'll keep it brutally honest," Mack said. "I want to stay healthy. That's the big one. My health is my future. Stay healthy and just going out there and get over 1,000 yards this year and help this team win.

He shouldn't have too much trouble with the second goal if he achieves the first, considering he averaged 16.3 carries for 75.7 yards in 12 regular-season games last year, later adding a 33-194-1 rushing line in two playoff appearances. Touchdowns may be harder to come by with Andrew Luck retired, but rushing volume won't be an issue if the Colts stay competitive. Mack open his season with a Sunday road matchup against the Chargers.