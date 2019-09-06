Colts' Marlon Mack: Focused on health
Mack's main personal goals for the season are to stay healthy and reach 1,000 yards rushing, Jim Ayello of The Indianapolis Star reports. "I'll keep it brutally honest," Mack said. "I want to stay healthy. That's the big one. My health is my future. Stay healthy and just going out there and get over 1,000 yards this year and help this team win.
He shouldn't have too much trouble with the second goal if he achieves the first, considering he averaged 16.3 carries for 75.7 yards in 12 regular-season games last year, later adding a 33-194-1 rushing line in two playoff appearances. Touchdowns may be harder to come by with Andrew Luck retired, but rushing volume won't be an issue if the Colts stay competitive. Mack open his season with a Sunday road matchup against the Chargers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Fantasy Football Injury Report
Stefon Diggs' hamstring and Jordan Reed's head could keep them from playing Week 1. Dave Richard...
-
Sleepers: Searching for upside
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 1, plus offers...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Can you actually trust Brown in Week 1?
Even if Antonio Brown plays in Week 1 — which is still a massive if — Chris Towers says you...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 1 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1