Colts' Marlon Mack: Game-time decision

Mack (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, is considered a game-time call, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mack's ankle injury forced his early removal from the Week 4 loss to the Raiders and prevented him from practicing Wednesday and Thursday. Though Mack was able to put in a full practice Friday, the Colts want to see how he comes out of a pregame warmup before making a call on his status. Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins would benefit from beefier workloads in the event Mack is inactive for the first time this season. An official decision on Mack will come around 6:50 p.m. EDT, when the Colts will unveil their inactive list.