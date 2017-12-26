Mack had four carries for 17 yards and two receptions for 37 yards on two targets in Saturday's loss at Baltimore.

The Colts never decreased starter Frank Gore's workload to give Mack an extended look in an effort to evaluate him for 2018. It's possible Mack could be featured more in the team's final game next week against Houston, but we wouldn't count on it.

