Colts' Marlon Mack: Gets just two carries
Mack had two carries for 18 yards in Monday's loss at Tennessee. He didn't have a catch on two targets.
Mack looked explosive on a 22-yard carry early in the first quarter, but was then given just one carry the rest of the game (he lost four yards). He played 14 snaps on offense compared to 23 for Frank Gore and 21 for Robert Turbin, so he was closer in playing time than the touches indicated. Still, it's a major question why the coaching staff didn't use him more. Mack may get more of a role next week with Turbin suffering what looked like a serious arm injury.
More News
-
Best Week 7 streaming options
It's time to bounce back from the Kevin Hogan debacle. Heath Cummings has your streaming options...
-
Week 7 Trade Chart: A.P.'s value?
Whether you're dealing Adrian Peterson off his red-hot, two-score game, or aiming to swap a...
-
What you missed: Henry runs wild
Is Derrick Henry finally taking over the job in Tennessee? Maybe not, but he looked fantastic...
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers suffers broken collarbone
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....