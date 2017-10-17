Mack had two carries for 18 yards in Monday's loss at Tennessee. He didn't have a catch on two targets.

Mack looked explosive on a 22-yard carry early in the first quarter, but was then given just one carry the rest of the game (he lost four yards). He played 14 snaps on offense compared to 23 for Frank Gore and 21 for Robert Turbin, so he was closer in playing time than the touches indicated. Still, it's a major question why the coaching staff didn't use him more. Mack may get more of a role next week with Turbin suffering what looked like a serious arm injury.