Mack (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, has a "good shot" at playing this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports, citing a source.

Mack came out of the Oct. 21 win over the Bills with a sprained ankle, which limited his activity in practices Wednesday and Thursday. He returned to full participation Friday and didn't suffer any apparent setbacks in that session, leaving the Colts optimistic he'll be ready to head their backfield in Week 8. Mack, who has already missed four games this season with a hamstring issue, has been excellent while suiting up for the last two contests, racking up 252 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on only 34 touches (31 carries, three receptions).