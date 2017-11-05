Colts' Marlon Mack: Held below 30 yards
Mack rushed nine times for 29 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 20-14 win over the Texans.
Mack was out-touched 20-9 by Frank Gore. Indianapolis' offense struggles to create scoring opportunities and Mack continues to serve as little more than a change-of-pace option behind Gore, so the rookie fourth-rounder still offers minimal value in standard formats.
