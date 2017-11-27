Colts' Marlon Mack: Helps lose key fumble in Sunday's loss
Mack had four carries for 11 yards and two receptions for 20 yards, but helped lose a key fumble near his own end zone in Sunday's loss to Tennessee. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett was charged with the fumble on a pitch, but Mack had it in his hands and dropped the ball.
Mack played just 19 snaps and didn't get a target or carry after his key third-quarter fumble. It's possible he may lose playing time next week due to the fumble, but the Colts would be better served to give him experience ahead of 2018 and Mack hasn't had issues with ball security.
More News
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.