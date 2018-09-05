Colts' Marlon Mack: Iffy for Week 1
Mack, who has been dealing with a hamstring issue since Aug. 9, is "trending in the wrong direction" as Sunday's season opener against the Bengals approaches, per Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis.
Given that he's a player who relies on his speed, we'd expect the Colts to ease Mack into the mix once he returns to practice, whenever that might be. If Mack is sidelined this weekend, Jordan Wilkins, Christine Michael and Nyheim Hines would handle the team's Week 1 backfield duties. In that context, Wilkins would be the presumed starter.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire: Target SF
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Heath Cummings covers the news you may have missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Le'Veon...
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Week 1 Streamers: QB, TE, DST, K
Heath Cummings looks at your top streaming options for Week 1.
-
Five Big Questions for Week 1
Our experts tackle the biggest questions from around the league as we preview Week 1 of the...