Mack, who has been dealing with a hamstring issue since Aug. 9, is "trending in the wrong direction" as Sunday's season opener against the Bengals approaches, per Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis.

Given that he's a player who relies on his speed, we'd expect the Colts to ease Mack into the mix once he returns to practice, whenever that might be. If Mack is sidelined this weekend, Jordan Wilkins, Christine Michael and Nyheim Hines would handle the team's Week 1 backfield duties. In that context, Wilkins would be the presumed starter.