Colts' Marlon Mack: Impressive in preseason debut
Mack had five carries for 45 yards and two receptions for 14 yards in Saturday's preseason loss at Dallas.
Mack showed a spark in his first preseason game as he'd missed Indy's first game with a shoulder injury. While likely stuck behind Frank Gore and Robert Turbin, the fourth-round rookie could make a case for a change-of-pace role with another strong outing or two this preseason. He may have the most upside of any of the backups if Gore were to get hurt.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...