Play

Mack had five carries for 45 yards and two receptions for 14 yards in Saturday's preseason loss at Dallas.

Mack showed a spark in his first preseason game as he'd missed Indy's first game with a shoulder injury. While likely stuck behind Frank Gore and Robert Turbin, the fourth-round rookie could make a case for a change-of-pace role with another strong outing or two this preseason. He may have the most upside of any of the backups if Gore were to get hurt.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories