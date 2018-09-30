Mack (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Mack's prospects of returning to action appeared promising after he logged a limited practice Wednesday, but his inability to advance to a full session by Friday may have closed the door on him suiting up Sunday. With Mack on the sideline for the third time in four games, Jordan Wilkins is expected to pick up the start at running back, though he'll likely share time with fellow rookie Nyheim Hines.

