Colts' Marlon Mack: Increased competition for touches
Mack faces increased competition for playing time in the Indianapolis backfield after the Colts took Jonathan Taylor with the 41st pick in the NFL Draft. "Marlon is a good kid. He's a special teammate. He knows that Taylor is going to make us better and that he's going to make Marlon better," GM Chris Ballard told The Fan 1070 am Indianapolis.
Ballard said that he texted Mack about the pick and Mack responded with "Let's go. Let's go win." Mack is entering the final season of his rookie contract and the team hadn't been talking to him about a contract extension, so this could be his last year with the Colts. Mack's work on the ground has been solid, but he's missed multiple games in each of his three seasons, and his Pro Football Focus grades for pass blocking and receiving have consistently been poor. The Colts haven't indicated yet how the workload in the backfield will be divided, but Mack no longer can be seen as true lead ball carrier when healthy.
