Colts' Marlon Mack: Injures shoulder
Mack is dealing with a shoulder injury and missed a third consecutive practice Thursday, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
While likely stuck behind Frank Gore and Robert Turbin, the fourth-round rookie could at least make a case for a change-of-pace role this preseason if his shoulder issue isn't serious. Mack has already made a strong impression on coach Chuck Pagano, who recently said that the rookie back "jumps off the tape".
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...
-
Believe It or Not 2.0
Teams are releasing their first depth chart of the season, but Heath Cummings says you shouldn't...
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...