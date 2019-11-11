Colts' Marlon Mack: Keeps seeing volume

Mack rushed the ball 19 times for 74 yards in the team's Week 10 loss to the Dolphins. He also added one reception for eight yards.

Mack once again dominated the Colts' backfield, with no other back accruing more than three carries. However, he wasn't particularly efficient -- he averaged only 3.9 yards per carry -- and failed to reach the end zone for the fifth time in his last six games. The team's struggle to move the ball effectively as well as Mack's lack of involvement in the passing game continue to limit his ability to turn in big performances. However, volume remains on his side, and that should remain the case as the team heads into their Week 11 contest against the Jaguars.