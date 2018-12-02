Mack (concussion), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter's report doesn't indicate if Mack has cleared the final phase of the five-step concussion protocol, but the expectation is the running back will receive clearance from an independent neurologist prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff. Mack practiced Thursday and Friday in full capacity and should head the Indianapolis backfield if he is in fact cleared to play against the Jaguars' 16th-ranked run defense, which ceded 167 yards on the ground to the Bills in a Week 12 loss.