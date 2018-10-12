Colts' Marlon Mack: Likely to start Sunday
Mack (hamstring) is expected to start Sunday's road game against the Jets, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
The Colts' ground game has failed to launch this season, ranking 29th in the NFL at just 74.4 yards per game. This reality has forced Andrew Luck to the air a league-high 245 times. With Mack in the fold, though, perhaps the offense will display a modicum of balance. Mack hasn't exactly proved effective in 15 career games -- he boasts 3.8 YPC and has hauled in 22 of 35 passes -- but he should pass up Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins as the No. 1 running back Sunday.
