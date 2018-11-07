Colts' Marlon Mack: Limited at practice Wednesday
Mack (foot) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.
Mack headed into Week 8 action with an ankle injury, but ended up having a big game (132 rushing yards, two TDs) against the Raiders. He evidently came out of that contest a bit banged up and the Colts' bye week didn't completely fix that. That said, there's nothing so far to suggest that the surging running back's availablity for Sunday's game against the Jaguars is in any peril. We'll revisit Mack's status Thursday, nonetheless.
