Mack (hamstring) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

Mack was also listed as limited in practice last week, and on the Colts' estimated injury report Monday. The second-year running back remains questionable for Thursday night's visit to New England. If Mack is sidelined for his third consecutive game, expect Nyheim Hines to once again lead the Colts' backfield and split carries with fellow rookie Jordan Wilkins.

