Mack (hamstring) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Per Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site, Mack -- who ended up being a game-time decision for this past weekend's season opener -- was held out as a precaution. With three straight limited practices in a row under his belt, Mack is trending in the right direction, but for now coach Frank Reich calls the running back day-to-day. Mack's chances of suiting up Sunday against Washington would no doubt be boosted if he practices fully Thursday and/or Friday.

