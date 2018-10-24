Colts' Marlon Mack: Limited Wednesday
Mack (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Mack previously dealt with a hamstring injury, so the ankle issue is something new. We'll monitor his status in the coming days, but assuming he's able to play Sunday against the Raiders, Mack looks like a solid Week 8 lineup option, given that he's cemented his role as the Colts' top back and is coming off a strong Week 7 effort in which he carried 19 times for 126 yards and a TD and caught two passes for 33 yards and another score in the team's 37-5 blowout win over the Bills.
