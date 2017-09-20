Colts' Marlon Mack: Limited Wednesday
Mack (shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
The injury didn't necessarily contribute to Mack's reduced workload in Sunday's loss to Arizona, as most of his Week 1 touches came in the second half of a blowout. Even if he's relatively healthy, Sunday's matchup against the Browns figures to be a competitive game, which should work more in favor Frank Gore and Robert Turbin. However, the Colts may want to give Mack an extended look at some point, considering they're already shaping up as a long shot to compete for a playoff spot.
