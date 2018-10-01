Colts' Marlon Mack: Listed as limited Monday
Mack (hamstring) was listed as limited on Monday's injury report.
As he was a week ago, Mack was limited, albeit during a walk-through rather than a regular practice session. His hamstring continues to nag him, and with a short week to prepare for a Thursday night visit to New England, his availability remains up in the air. If he's absent for a fourth time in five games, the Colts will relay on Nyheim Hines and -- to a lesser extent -- Jordan Wilkins to fuel the ground game.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...