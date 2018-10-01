Mack (hamstring) was listed as limited on Monday's injury report.

As he was a week ago, Mack was limited, albeit during a walk-through rather than a regular practice session. His hamstring continues to nag him, and with a short week to prepare for a Thursday night visit to New England, his availability remains up in the air. If he's absent for a fourth time in five games, the Colts will relay on Nyheim Hines and -- to a lesser extent -- Jordan Wilkins to fuel the ground game.

