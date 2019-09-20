Mack (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after returning to a limited practice Friday.

Mack missed practice both Wednesday and Thursday, with his return Friday -- albeit in a limited fashion -- offering hope that he'll be able to suit up for Sunday's 1:00 ET contest. If, however, he's unable to go or limited this weekend, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins would be next up for touches out of the Colts' Week 3 backfield.