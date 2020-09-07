Mack is listed as the top running back on the Colts' initial unofficial depth chart.
While rookie Jonathan Taylor has drawn raves in training camp, head coach Frank Reich has said Mack is still viewed as the starter. Mack was also seen having a strong camp and improved on his receiving skills. While Taylor also drew raves in camp may ultimately win a majority of touches in the back field, Mack looks set to be the first running back on the field. Still, the Indy coaching staff has continued to say they view their backfield as a committee with both Mack and Taylor as a "one-two punch."