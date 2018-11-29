Colts' Marlon Mack: Logs full practice session
Mack (concussion) was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
That's a big step for Mack, but the report indicates that the running back's availability for Sunday's game against the Jaguars "is still up in the air," given that he's still in the NFL's concussion protocol. Mack's return to practice obviously checks off a key box in that regard, but it remains to be seen if he'll gain full medical clearance in advance of Friday's final Week 13 injury report. Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins are next up for carries if Mack is ultimately held or or limited this weekend.
