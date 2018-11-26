Coach Frank Reich said Mack (concussion) is iffy for Week 13 in Jacksonville, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Mack was concussed in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 27-24 win over Miami, finishing with 85 yards on 15 carries and 11 yards on two receptions. His availability for Week 13 will largely be out of the Colts' control, depending on his ability to pass through every stage of the concussion protocol before Sunday. An absence would leave Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins as the leaders of the Indianapolis backfield against a Jaguars defense that's given up just five touchdown to running backs all season. Jacksonville got the best of Mack in Week 10, limiting him to 29 yards on 12 carries and nine yards on two catches in a 29-26 Colts victory.

More News
Our Latest Stories