Mack (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, isn't expected to play in the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Perhaps in anticipation of Mack being sidelined for the third time in four weeks, the Colts added another running back to their stable Saturday, promoting Jeremy McNichols from the practice squad. Mack offered some hope that he might return to action Sunday after he logged limited activity in the Colts' first practice of the week Wednesday, but he never advanced to a full session over the two days that followed. With Mack seemingly trending toward another absence, Jordan Wilkins is expected to serve as the lead runner for what's been an unproductive backfield committee through the first three contests.