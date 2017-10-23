Colts' Marlon Mack: Makes impact as pass catcher
Mack carried five times for 26 yards and caught four passes for an additional 40 yards during Sunday's 27-0 loss to the Jaguars.
Mack averaged a healthy 5.2 yards per carry in limited volume, but he made his largest contribution as a pass catcher, finishing second on the team in catches and yardage. The rookie totaled just three catches for 34 yards in the season's first six weeks, so it was a positive sign for his fantasy prospects to see him used in this capacity. Mack could garner additional fantasy value if he becomes a regular contributor in the passing game, while the possibility of increased usage on the ground over the aging Frank Gore remains. His role could be evolving ahead of next week's matchup with the Bengals, though he remains a risky fantasy play on a lackluster offense at the moment.
