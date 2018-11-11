Colts' Marlon Mack: Makes minimal impact versus Jaguars
Mack carried 12 times for 29 yards and caught two passes for an additional nine yards during Sunday's 29-26 win over the Jaguars.
Mack received the majority of the touches out of the backfield, but he never got it going on the ground as he averaged just 2.4 yards per carry. He also made a minimal impact as a pass catcher and his only really notable play of the day came on a successful two-point conversion in the second quarter. While the matchup wasn't ideal, this performance is even more disappointing for Mack's owners considering he racked up 401 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns over his last three games. It remains to be seen if his recent foot injury limited him in this one, but he'll try to bounce back next Sunday against the Titans nonetheless.
